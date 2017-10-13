Latest Forecast: Cooling Trend Underway, Gusty Wind Also On The Way

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range Thursday night will cause temperatures to drop 10-15 degrees on Friday. So after officially reaching 78° Thursday afternoon, high temperatures in the Denver area will be in the lower and middle 60s Friday afternoon.
It will also become breezy at times Friday afternoon with easterly winds gusting up to 25 mph. Stronger wind will prevail on Saturday and the wind direction will also shift to the northwest. The result will be a cool day on Saturday that will feel quite chilly when the wind is blowing. Gusts could reach 35 mph in the metro area and perhaps stronger in and near the base of the foothills.
Saturday night into Sunday morning will be blustery including at the start line of Denver’s Rock n’n Roll Half Marathon. Then improving weather will arrive Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and high temperatures returning to the 60s.
Game time temperatures for the Broncos will be in the lower 50s at kickoff and lower 40s by the end of the fourth quarter.
Next week looks tranquil with sunny skies and highs in the 70s most days.
