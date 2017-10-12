Confluence Park’s Shoemaker Plaza Nears Completion

By Tori Mason
DENVER (CBS4) – Confluence Park’s Shoemaker Plaza is in its final days of renovation. It took several years and millions of dollars to turn Shoemaker Plaza into a better version of its old self, but it’s not a superficial change the public has been waiting for.
The revitalization of the South Platte River began in the 1970s with the construction of Shoemaker Plaza, but that was 40 years ago and the plaza ramps no longer met the current accessibility standards.
The rebuilt Shoemaker Plaza is now ADA compliant. The plaza also has improved bicycle and pedestrian flow, better river access and new gathering places.
The confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek is the birthplace of Denver, and Mayor Michael Hancock says we should treat it as such.
“As the city grew we let the river’s health decline. As recently as 1965, the South Platte River was a place where we could dump our trash,” Hancock said. “It has taken a lot of work and resources over the years to reverse the damage that has been done.”
The plaza open to the public Saturday. It’s just one part of the city’s plan to make Confluence Park a vibrant destination spot.
