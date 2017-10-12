NFL ON CBS: Watch two 4-1 teams face each other on Thursday Night Football on CBS4 tonight! (Game Preview)

Confluence Park’s Shoemaker Plaza Nears Completion

Filed Under: ADA, Confluence Park, Michael Hancock, Shoemaker Plaza, South Platte River

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – Confluence Park’s Shoemaker Plaza is in its final days of renovation. It took several years and millions of dollars to turn Shoemaker Plaza into a better version of its old self, but it’s not a superficial change the public has been waiting for.

confluence park 1 Confluence Parks Shoemaker Plaza Nears Completion

(credit: CBS)

The revitalization of the South Platte River began in the 1970s with the construction of Shoemaker Plaza, but that was 40 years ago and the plaza ramps no longer met the current accessibility standards.

The rebuilt Shoemaker Plaza is now ADA compliant. The plaza also has improved bicycle and pedestrian flow, better river access and new gathering places.

The confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek is the birthplace of Denver, and Mayor Michael Hancock says we should treat it as such.

confluence park 4 Confluence Parks Shoemaker Plaza Nears Completion

(credit: CBS)

“As the city grew we let the river’s health decline. As recently as 1965, the South Platte River was a place where we could dump our trash,” Hancock said. “It has taken a lot of work and resources over the years to reverse the damage that has been done.”

The plaza open to the public Saturday. It’s just one part of the city’s plan to make Confluence Park a vibrant destination spot.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch