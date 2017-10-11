Veteran Awarded $760K In Excessive Force Lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for a veteran who sued Colorado police officers say a jury has agreed they used excessive force when arresting the man in 2015.
A statement issued by Robert Mark Smith’s attorneys says a federal jury awarded him about $760,000 Wednesday in the suit against the town of Kremmling, its police chief and two other officers.
Attorneys representing the town, Police Chief Scott Spade, Sgt. Todd Wilson and Officer Robert Dillon declined comment on Wednesday.
The original lawsuit says Smith had become a frequent critic of local police and didn’t want to allow officers into his home without a warrant in March of 2013.
The suit says three officers came inside, used a Taser on Smith and “kicked, stomped and/or punched” him when he was lying on his stomach.
