Special Education Teacher Arrested On Sex Assault Charges

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police arrested a man who teaches at Silver Creek High School earlier this week.

They say Kelly Burns “groomed” a student for years until she graduated.

Kelly Burns (credit: Boulder County)

Court documents state the two entered a sexual relationship after the girl graduated.

The girl suffers from bipolar disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Burns, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child in a position of trust which is a felony.

  1. Robert Chase says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    The supposed victim is eighteen and legally competent. Thank madwoman Norma Anderson, former State Representative, for making a draconian nonsense of Colorado’s laws against sex. She and the majority that enacted them should be rounded up, thrown into a deep, dark pit, and never let go! Coloradans need to ask themselves whether they want to pay to punish everyone who does something of which they disapprove by means of the criminal law — if the answer is “no”, they need to replace the fascists in the General Assembly pretending to represent them!

