Nuggets Will Retire Fat Lever’s Number In December Ceremony

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets will retire the number of point guard Lafayette “Fat” Lever in a December ceremony as the team commemorates 50 years of basketball in the city.

Lafayette ‘Fat’ Lever, Denver Nuggets alum, is honored during half time against the Los Angeles Lakers at Pepsi Center on April 8, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Lever suited up for the Nuggets from 1984-90 and shined in coach Doug Moe’s high-octane offense, averaging 17 points and 7.5 assists. The team made the postseason in each of Lever’s six seasons, including the Western Conference final in `84-85.

Former Denver Nuggets star Fat Lever (credit: CBS)

The 57-year-old Lever will have his No. 12 hoisted to the Pepsi Center rafters on Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He becomes the sixth Nuggets player to have his number retired, joining Byron Beck (40), David Thompson (33), Dan Issel (44), Alex English (2) and Dikembe Mutombo (55). In addition, Moe and his 432 career victories were honored with a banner.

