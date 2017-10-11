CDOT Hopes To Fix I-225 Bottleneck

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a pilot project to expand one of the worst bottlenecks in the region, Interstate 225 southbound through the Denver Tech Center.
CDOT crews plan to convert the shoulder to an additional lane by restriping less than a mile of I-225 southbound from Yosemite Street to Interstate 25.
Drivers coming from DTC Boulevard, Yosemite Street, or E. Quincy Avenue will not have access to I-25 southbound.
A concrete barrier will restrict them to I-25 northbound.
Crews will work nights to prevent delays during the day.
Construction is set to begin by late October. CDOT hopes to complete the project a month later.
Specific construction dates have not been released.
