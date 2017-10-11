‘Impossible Burger’: Veggie Burger That Claims To Taste Like Real Beef Now Served In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — A veggie burger now available in Denver is claiming to do something most people never thought possible.

The “Impossible Burger” claims to be the world’s only plant-based burger that looks, smells, cooks, and tastes like a regular beef patty.

It’s made out of wheat, coconut oil, potatoes, and heme.

Heme helps give the patty the characteristic taste of meat and catalyzes all the other flavors when meat is cooked, according to officials with Impossible Foods.

The company calls the Impossible Burger “a carnivore’s delight that’s light on the planet.”

Because it is made entirely from plants, officials say it creates a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

“It uses about 75% less water, generates about 87% fewer greenhouse gases and requires around 95% less land than conventional ground beef from cows,” the company said in a statement released to the media.

It is also produced without hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavors, according to officials.

The Impossible Burger is making its Rocky Mountain debut at Linger, which is located at 2030 W. 30th Ave., in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood.

Linger is serving the “Impossible Burger” for dinner as “Persian Sliders” for $14. They will be served with hummus, dill, Havarti cheese, Israeli salad, avocado, arugula, and come with a side of sweet potato fries.