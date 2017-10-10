Americans Fail To Qualify For 2018 World Cup After Stunning Loss

COUVA, Trinidad (CBS4) – For the first time since 1986, the United States will not field a team in the World Cup.
A shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago will end the Americans’ seven straight tournament appearances.
Trinidad and Tobago netted a pair of first-half goals.
The U.S. entered the final qualifying match needing only a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad after home losses to Mexico and Costa Rica.
The loss, coupled with Honduras’ come-from-behind win over Mexico and Panama’s win over Costa Rica sealed the Americans’ fate.
The 2018 World Cup starts on June 14th in Russia.