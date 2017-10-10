Americans Fail To Qualify For 2018 World Cup After Stunning Loss

COUVA, Trinidad (CBS4) – For the first time since 1986, the United States will not field a team in the World Cup.

A shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago will end the Americans’ seven straight tournament appearances.

Trinidad and Tobago netted a pair of first-half goals.

The U.S. entered the final qualifying match needing only a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad after home losses to Mexico and Costa Rica.

gettyimages 859932042 Americans Fail To Qualify For 2018 World Cup After Stunning Loss

Players of the United States listen to their national anthem before the start of their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match against Trinidad and Tobago, in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, on October 10, 2017. (credit Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)

The loss, coupled with Honduras’ come-from-behind win over Mexico and Panama’s win over Costa Rica sealed the Americans’ fate.

The 2018 World Cup starts on June 14th in Russia.

