Storm Causes Thousands To Lose Power

DENVER (CBS4)– The winter storm has caused widespread power outages which have left thousands without power along the Front Range.

Xcel Energy tells CBS4 that 31,000 customers, including homes and businesses, were without power in the Denver metro area and Greeley on Monday morning.

A downed power line kept a portion of University Boulevard closed to traffic on Monday morning.

An estimated 22,000 of those sustained a power outage of more than five minutes, others suffered momentary outages.

Crews have restored about 7,000 customers by 11 a.m.

There are 55 Xcel Energy crews working on solving the power outages, in addition to 15 contract crews and 16 tree crews.

There are also downed power lines in some of the areas.

