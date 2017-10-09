COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Safety Will Parks. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Solar Decathlon Competition Cut Short Because Of Snow

Filed Under: Denver, Energy Efficiency, solar decathlon, Solar Power

DENVER (CBS4) – This year’s Solar Decathlon was cut a little bit short due to lack of sunshine and a lot of snow.

The competition, which is open to the public, draws college students from around the U.S. and Europe to show off full-size homes they’ve built themselves.

(credit: CBS)

The homes are judged on 10 criteria, including being solar powered and energy efficient.

Organizers announced the competition would close on Monday. The homes will be back open for tours on Thursday through the final weekend.

Sen. Michael Bennet stopped by last Friday.

A student answers questions posed by Sen. Michael Bennet. (Credit: CBS)

The first solar decathlon started in Washington D.C. in 2002.

