Questions Surround Fire That Killed A Woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The investigation continues into what caused a house fire that killed a woman trying to escape from the home.
A family friend identified the victim as 32-year-old Rachel Max.
Flames engulfed the back of the home on Idledale Drive early Sunday morning.
“They found a woman in a second-floor bedroom who broke the window but was unable to escape,” wrote PFA in a news release.
The Poudre Fire Authority is still investigating the cause of the fire.
CBS4 learned Max is the daughter of longtime Colorado State University coach and athletics administrator, Doug Max.
Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s Public Safety And Risk Communications Manager, released a statement on behalf of the university: “We are very saddened by the Max family’s loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we share in their grief.”