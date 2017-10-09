COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Safety Will Parks. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Questions Surround Fire That Killed A Woman

Filed Under: Colorado State University, Doug Max, Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The investigation continues into what caused a house fire that killed a woman trying to escape from the home.

A family friend identified the victim as 32-year-old Rachel Max.

Flames engulfed the back of the home on Idledale Drive early Sunday morning.

photo oct 08 11 34 41 Questions Surround Fire That Killed A Woman

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

“They found a woman in a second-floor bedroom who broke the window but was unable to escape,” wrote PFA in a news release.

The Poudre Fire Authority is still investigating the cause of the fire.

CBS4 learned Max is the daughter of longtime Colorado State University coach and athletics administrator, Doug Max.

Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s Public Safety And Risk Communications Manager, released a statement on behalf of the university: “We are very saddened by the Max family’s loss. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we share in their grief.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch