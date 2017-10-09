COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Safety Will Parks. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

Filed Under: Colorado Mills, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hail Storm, Jefferson County, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Most of the Colorado Mills mall will reopen by Black Friday with renovation work continuing into next year.

colorado mills 1 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

(credit: CBS)

Several stores with exterior entrances have already opened including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yard House, Super Target, JumpStreet and United Artists Colorado Mills Stadium 16.

dicks colorado mills 12vo frame 120 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

Dick’s Sporting Goods reopens at the Colorado Mills mall (credit: CBS)

The mall closed after the May 8 storm pelted it with baseball-sized hail.

storm damage 5vo frame 103 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

A car parked at the Colorado Mills mall (credit: CBS)

The majority of the common area will reopen by Black Friday along with most of the stores.

colorado mills 4 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

(credit: CBS)

colorado mills 3 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

(credit: CBS)

Retailers are expected to continue opening through 2018. A grand re-opening is expected next year once all renovations are complete.

colorado mills 2 Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch