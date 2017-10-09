Colorado Mills Plans To Mostly Reopen By Black Friday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Most of the Colorado Mills mall will reopen by Black Friday with renovation work continuing into next year.
Several stores with exterior entrances have already opened including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yard House, Super Target, JumpStreet and United Artists Colorado Mills Stadium 16.
The mall closed after the May 8 storm pelted it with baseball-sized hail.
The majority of the common area will reopen by Black Friday along with most of the stores.
Retailers are expected to continue opening through 2018. A grand re-opening is expected next year once all renovations are complete.