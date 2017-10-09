COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Safety Will Parks. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Man Killed In Vegas Shooting Flown Home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The body of a 28-year-old military veteran from California and Colorado who was killed in the worst mass shooting in modern American history is on its way home from Las Vegas.

Christopher Roybal had recently come to Colorado to start a new life.

A white hearse led by a procession of motorcycles bore the casket of Roybal to McCarran International Airport for a short flight to Southern California.

His friend and employer, David Harman, told The Associated Press that Roybal served in Afghanistan and adopted a friend’s bomb-sniffing dog after the friend was killed by an improvised explosive device.

Roybal worked at fitness gyms in Corona and Riverside, California, before moving this year to help open gyms in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A co-worker described him as full of energy and the kind of person who had the ability to make people want to hang around him.

