Neighbors Remember Neighbor Killed By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Neighbors in the San Rafael neighborhood are trying to help after a woman lost her husband to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters rushed to the home near 20th and Ogden on Sept. 25 where they found Bob Chapman had collapsed. Chapman, 73, was taking care of his wife when he collapsed, his home filled with carbon monoxide.

“We lost the patriarch of the family,” said his son-in-law Alan White.

Bob’s wife, Pat, was in remission after a long battle with lung cancer and was using an oxygen tank in her recovery. Firefighters say this is likely what saved her life.

“While she was breathing the oxygen from the oxygen concentrator, he was breathing the carbon monoxide and it unfortunately it took one life but another was spared in the process.”

The Chapmans had lived in the same neighborhood for more than 40 years. Pat, described as Bob’s best friend of more than 50 years, cannot return home until the furnace is fixed. That could cost as much as $10,000.

Pat’s neighbors want her to return home as quickly as possible. They have started a GoFundMe page to help Pat buy a new furnace.

“It gives you a warm feeling to know when a neighborhood wants to give back to someone that was giving to them,” said White.

The most important message White hopes to pass on is to check on elderly neighbors.

“Anyone who is currently living in an older home or anyone who has elderly parents, if you’re an able-bodied individual, relative, neighbor, you know, just check on one another make sure everyone is doing okay. It goes a long way and its very important,” said White.

