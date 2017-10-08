4 Suspected Of Trying To Videotape Girls Changing In Locker Room

By Shawn Chitnis

WALSENBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – The Huerfano County Sheriff’s office is investigating four middle school boys in southern Colorado accused of setting up cellphones and trying to record video of girls changing in a locker room, according to CBS4 partner KKTV.

“It’s wrong,” said Michael Moore, Huerfano RE-1 Schools. “It’s disgusting. It’s illegal.”

The girls were visiting from a middle school in Trinidad School District 1 and using a locker room normally used by boys at Peakview School in Huerfano County. They discovered the phones and brought them to their coach. The superintendent for their school district says even the allegation of what may have happened is very concerning to his administration.

“This has really ramped up all of our awareness of what we can do and what we should be doing,” said Scott Mader, superintendent for Trinidad School District 1.

Mader says three phones did not record anything and a fourth phone just had video of an empty locker room. School leaders say if any video had captured the girls, it could have been considered child pornography.

The investigation is not complete so it is unclear if the students will face any punishment yet. Moore said suspension could be a possible option. It is also unknown if criminal charges will be filed in this case.

“Anytime you’ve got the invasion of privacy involved that matter is serious,” said Moore. “I’m truly sorry for the actions of our young people and what it has caused for you as a parent and you as a young person in the locker room.”

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.