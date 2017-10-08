Boy Dies Crossing Wadsworth During Rush Hour

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Wadsworth Boulevard during Friday evening’s rush hour.

Officers from the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Wadsworth at 3:53 p.m.

A juvenile male was struck as he crossed Wadsworth’s southbound lanes near Three Acre Lane. He died at the scene.

“The driver of the automobile stopped and there are no indications at this time that alcohol or drugs are a factor,” WRPD wrote in a news release.

The victim was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Skyler Holland.

WRPD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

