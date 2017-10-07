Trooper-Involved Shooting Results In Death Of Chase Suspect

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight shooting involving troopers with the Colorado State Patrol led to a chase on Highway 58 near Interstate 70. The chase ended in another shooting, and in that one the suspect was killed.
Authorities say they received multiple reports of a driver in a pickup truck who appeared to be driving drunk on Interstate 70 near Golden.
When troopers pulled the truck over, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun, started shooting and took off onto Highway 58.
The driver lost control on the McIntyre Street offramp near the Coors beer factory, and that’s when the second shooting happened.
No law enforcements officers were injured.