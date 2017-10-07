Scream Scram Offers A Monster Of A Good Time

DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are hosting a Halloween-themed 5K. This annual run/walk is a spooktacular time for kids of all ages. Start by walking the orange carpet in your best Halloween costume, there are prizes in various categories, including best dog costume.

Then the little kids can run the 100M Spooky Sneak, while older kids and adults can do the 5K. Wrap up the evening on Trick –or-Treat street where venters offer food, drinks, giveaways, and fun activities. It’s a safe place for candy collecting. The whole event is a real scream!

LINK: Register for Scream Scram

As a special promotion for CBS4 viewers, enter SCREAMCBS and get a $5 discount on the individual registration rate. Registration fees increase the night of the event. All the proceeds from Scream Scram go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Boys & Girls Clubs offer kids in some of Denver’s poorest neighborhoods a safe place to go after-school. At the clubs, kids can get a hot meal, homework help, computer training, access to organized sports, and leadership training.

Scream Scram is Friday, October 20th starting at 5:00 p.m. at Washington Park.

