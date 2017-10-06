Nurse Pleads Guilty To Attempted Sexual Assault

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A nurse who was accused of sexually assaulting patients has pleaded guilty in the case.
Thomas Moore is expected to be sentenced to 12 years behind bars when he is sentenced in December. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault.
Prosecutors say Moore touched the breasts of five female patients at a UCHealth emergency room between March 2014 and April 2015. He was arrested in Fort Collins in December 2015 for allegedly groping three patients there as well.
Moore also faces charges in Larimer and Adams Counties, as well as in Nebraska.
In many of the cases, according to court documents, Moore is accused of touching and kissing the women while they were heavily medicated, in and out of consciousness, and alone in emergency rooms. Some women reported to police that after they left the hospitals, Moore tracked them down on social media and sent them Facebook friend requests.