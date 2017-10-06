Man Released From Jail Early Awaits Judge’s Decision

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A judge’s decision is now being awaited in the unusual case of Rene Lima-Marin. Attorneys for the government and Lima-Marin have argued their case in Immigration Court.

Lima-Marin is the man who got out of prison 90 years early, started a new life then was pardoned by the governor.

Sentenced to 98 years in prison Rene Lima-Marin got a new lease on life when released decades early by mistake.

But his freedom was short-circuited when immigration authorities revealed he was up for deportation to his native Cuba.

Governor Hickenlooper then pardoned Lima-Marin for his crimes.

“We are arguing that Mr. Lima Marin is not removable that his convictions pardoned for can no longer provide a basis for removability,” attorney Aaron Elinoff told CBS investigator Rick Sallinger.

Lima-Marin was convicted in 2000 of kidnapping, burglary, and robbery in the hold up of a video store.

After the pardon earlier this year, immigration authorities filed a new deportable claim of a firearms violation.

Jason Kasparek, the man who was the victim in surveillance photos, says it sure was a firearms violation, Even though Lima Marin wasn’t the one holding the rifle Kasparek says he could have lost his life.

“He’s got the gun holding it to my head and asking, you know, ‘if I let you live, what is the last thing you want to see?”

Lima-Marin’s wife Jasmine told CBS 4 one of their sons’ birthday is soon and his wish is for his father to come home. Attorney Elinoff was asked how his client is doing,

“He has a tremendous amount of faith, bible study and holding sessions with other detainees at the detention center in Aurora,” Elinoff said.

Even if the judge rules against Lima-Marin he is hoping his client can be released pending the outcome of an appeal.

