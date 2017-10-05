Carousel Ball Raises Money For Diabetes Care, Research

DENVER (CBS4) – The Carousel Ball is held every other year to raise money for the care and research of Type 1 diabetes. On Saturday, October 7th, attendees will be treated to a performance by Lenny Karvitz, comedian George Lopez will emcee, and there will be extensive live and silent auctions with more than 250 items up for bid.

Proceeds from the Carousel Ball benefit the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. The Foundation was founded in 1977 by Barbara and Marvin Davis with the sole purpose of supporting research and care for children and adults with Type 1 diabetes. The Foundation funds the work that’s being done at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, where thousands of children and adults from around the world receive treatment.

This is the 31st Carousel Ball, which has raised more than $100 million since 1977. For last minute ticket inquiries, please call 303-863-1200 for availability.