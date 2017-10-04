Vegas Concertgoers Refuse To Let Gunman Affect Life

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – For Ellie Fiest and her friends, Wednesday nights are reserved for dinner, drinks and country dancing at the Stampede in Aurora.

“I love to dance, there was never a thought in my mind not to do this,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Amazing considering it was just a few days ago they were at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and injuring over 500.

“It’s still surreal. I still feel like I’m going to wake up from a nightmare. I still can’t fathom someone would be that evil and plan something that tragic and horrific,” Fiest’s friend Lisa Ernst said.

But this group of friends says the only way they can move on is by living. And that’s why, just days after the shooting, they’re back at their Wednesday tradition.

“This is what we do. We dance, we enjoy country music, we go to concerts. And I’m not going to let him keep me from doing that,” said Scotty McWalter.

The group says they survived the shooting by sticking together, and that’s what’s going to help them move on.

“I think it’s important to move forward as much as we can and not let fear overtake us. Because if we let fear overtake us then we’re just going to be lost, and then they’ve won and we’re not going to let them win.”

