Jury Finds Tanner Flores Guilty Of 1st Degree Murder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The jury found Tanner Flores guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old Berthoud teen was on trial for first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Doolittle, 18. He was found guilty on all counts.

Tanner will be sentenced on Thursday.

Doolittle’s mother reported Ashley missing on June 9, 2016. Police have said the Doolittle was killed after she and Flores broke up.

There is no question that Flores caused Doolittle’s death. On the stand Monday, he said he was the only one responsible for her death.

What the jury had to decide is whether the murder was premeditated and if Flores’ mental state of mind at the time should be factored into culpability.

By finding Flores guilty of first-degree murder, the jury determined the murder was premeditated.

