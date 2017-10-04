Fed’s Grant RTD Waiver For Crossing Gate Testing

Filed Under: A-Line, B Line, Federal Railway Administration, G Line, Light Rail, Regional Transportation District, RTD

DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like RTD will get another chance to test it’s crossing gates on the A, B and G lines.

rtd changes meeting 530vo transfer frame 193 Feds Grant RTD Waiver For Crossing Gate Testing

(credit: CBS)

The crossing gate technology hasn’t always complied with federal regulations. The gates lower too early and stay down too long.

The Federal Railroad Administration granted the agency a five-day waiver to work on the problem.

The waiver came one day after the state Public Utilities Commission unanimously denied RTD’s request to continue testing.

rtd crossing gates 5vo transfer frame 141 Feds Grant RTD Waiver For Crossing Gate Testing

(credit: CBS)

It stems from an effort to remove gate flaggers that have been manning the crossing gates for more than a year because of the timing issue.

The waiver also requires RTD to turn in a plan to get rid of those flaggers.

