3 Teens Arrested After ‘Night Of Crime’

By Karen Morfitt

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homeowners in Littleton say vandals are terrorizing their neighborhood.

Three teens were arrested Tuesday morning after the night of crime.

They have been accused of stealing a car, causing numerous accidents and vandalizing at least nine cars and homes. In some cases, they’re accused of throwing fireworks inside.

Jake Frank and his wife were hit twice on Monday night.

“It sounded like gunfire,” he said

Frank says they are lucky no one was hurt. Two windows shattered and fireworks thrown into their living room.

“I’m half asleep; I’m like, ‘Oh God! What’s going on now?’ and all of the sudden fireworks went off in my living room,” he said

In addition to the burn marks on the floor and shattered windows, Frank and his wife are left with fear and frustration.

“I don’t know how long this has been going on with these kids. And especially last night, we weren’t the only ones vandalized,” Frank said.

Littleton police are investigating nine homes that were hit.

John Marshall, who lives just down the street from Frank, was among them.

A surveillance camera captured the suspects pulling up, followed by the sound of two loud pops.

It was rocks shattering the windows on the car parked out front of his home.

“We showed them the video we had from our doorbell video camera and they said they knew who these kids were,” Marshall said.

Frank says police told him the same thing and that one of the teen suspects had multiple convictions and multiple warrants but that there was little police could do to keep him from returning to the streets.

“They said just because of the laws in a Arapahoe County they are very lenient on juveniles and I was just appalled by that,” he said.

Frank and Marshall are hoping this time will be different.

“Somebody is going to get hurt here and it doesn’t have to be that way,” Frank said.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler told CBS4 late Tuesday night said he was not aware of the cases but did say if more research showed the allegations are true it is something they will want to look into.

