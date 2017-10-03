Special Session Could End Tuesday With No Solution

DENVER (CBS4) – A special session of state lawmakers will likely wrap up Tuesday with no resolution to a multi-million dollar problem.
Gov. John Hickenlooper called lawmakers back to work on Monday to fix a mistake in the wording of a new law that’s keeping special districts, including R-T-D and Science and Cultural Facilities, from collecting their share of marijuana sales tax revenues.
Democrats introduced two bills. One of them died in a Republican-controlled Senate committee. The other is all but certain to meet the same fate.
Republicans say the bills would cause a change in tax policy that requires voter approval.
RELATED: RTD: Pot Tax Money ‘Lost Forever’
If lawmakers can’t agree on a legislative fix, special districts may end up having to pay for an election – at an estimated cost of $1 million to collect taxes voters already approved.