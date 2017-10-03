Legal Battle Over ‘Noisy’ Skydiving Plane Finally Over

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The legal battle over a skydiving company in Longmont is over, putting an end to a fight over noise complaints from Mile-Hi Skydiving that has lasted since 2013.
Mile-Hi has operated out of Vance Brand Airport in Longmont for nearly 20 years.
People who live nearby had filed a lawsuit over the company’s Twin Otter plane. They claimed it created excessive noise.
The residents, who acknowledge they live near an airport, have been trying to get a judge to force the company to use a quieter plane.
A Boulder County judge and a court of appeals ruled the company did nothing wrong. The Colorado Supreme Court refused to take the case, which puts an end to the dispute.
The neighborhood behind the lawsuit told the Longmont Times-Call that they will continue to lobby lawmakers to change national aviation laws.