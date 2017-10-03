Police: Colorado Suspect Not Yet Tied To Slain Indiana Teens

Filed Under: Abby Williams, Daniel Nations, El Paso County, Hatchet Attack Suspect, Indiana State Police, Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say investigators haven’t determined whether a man accused of threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be linked to the unsolved killings of two teenage hikers in northern Indiana.

State police said Tuesday investigators so far have no information “to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect” in the fatal attack near Delphi, Indiana.

daniel nations1 Police: Colorado Suspect Not Yet Tied To Slain Indiana Teens

Daniel Nations (credit Teller County)

Two state police detectives traveled Friday to El Paso County, Colorado, to investigate whether the 31-year-old man could be linked to the February deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

investigation 9 Police: Colorado Suspect Not Yet Tied To Slain Indiana Teens

Libby German and Abby Williams (credit: CBS)

State police say those detectives returned Monday to Indiana and are reviewing information they gathered in Colorado.

investigation 1 Police: Colorado Suspect Not Yet Tied To Slain Indiana Teens

Sketch of the murder suspect and Daniel Nations (credit: CBS)

Nations is jailed in Colorado on reckless endangerment and other charges for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet along a trail.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch