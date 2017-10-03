Canopies Take Shape Over Civic Center Station

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Construction on RTD’s Civic Center Station has been in the works for the past 15 months. On Tuesday, a huge milestone was added to the project which changed the shape of the downtown landmark.

Three canopies framing the state Capitol, the 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park were installed on Tuesday. RTD says the canopies represent how transparent and welcoming the new Civic Center Station will be to visitors.

Commuters will also notice the design’s safety benefits. The glass prevents potential danger by allowing fewer opportunities for threats, reducing hidden areas that can be used to ambush riders.

The old Civic Center Station was one of RTD’s busiest transit centers serving up to 15,000 commuters every day.

RTD initially began renovations because the old facility needed structural repairs and an update. The new building will look similar to the renovated Union Station and will be much easier to maintain.

Another concept RTD had in mind when they designed the new station was visibility. They wanted commuters to be able to stand at Colfax and Lincoln and see straight across to the 16th Street Mall, a view the previous design didn’t allow.

The $31 million project should be completed by mid-December.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.