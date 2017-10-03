Defense Claims Tanner Flores’ Body Worked Faster Than Brain

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The jury began deliberating the Tanner Flores murder trial on Tuesday after the defense presented their case and claimed that the 19-year-old Berthoud teen’s body was working faster than his brain when he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Doolittle.

Flores is on trial for first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Doolittle, 18.

Doolittle’s mother reported her missing on June 9, 2016. Police have said the Doolittle was killed after she and Flores broke up.

There is no question that Flores caused Doolittle’s death. On the stand Monday, he said he was the only one responsible for her death.

What the 14-member jury must decide is if it was premeditated and if his mental state of mind at the time should factor into culpability.

Flores’ mental state of mind is central to the defense’s argument. They claim that he was “18, confused and hurting.” They say he had no plan, and acted “irrationally, impulsively and hastily.”

They also say that his body was working faster than his brain and that he never planned to kill Ashley. His defense attorneys claim that his actions do not qualify as first-degree murder but as second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argue that emotion is not an excuse and that he pulled the hammer back to shoot her not once but three times.

As for the kidnapping charge, prosecutors say he guilted her into meeting him and wouldn’t let her go.