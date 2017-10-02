Police Search For Hit & Run Suspect Driver After 1 Killed

AURORA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Aurora police are looking for the driver of a stolen pickup truck in connection to the killing of a pedestrian.

Police say the male pedestrian was found dead early Monday. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

According to police, the suspect was seen driving a white Ford F-250 with Colorado license plates 297-PMQ.

A Medina Alert has been issued for a white, 2007 F-250 Ford extended cab with Colorado license plate number 297-PMQ, last seen traveling northbound on Peoria from E. 30th Avenue. The left driver’s side headlight is burned out or not operational. The truck has a 5th wheel towing assembly on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call police.

The Medina Alert program is used to crack down on hit-and-run drivers and is named for Denver parking valet, Jose Medina who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The system works like an Amber Alert, using email, text and broadcasts to tell people to look out for hit-and-run suspects and their vehicles.

LINK: Medina Alert App

