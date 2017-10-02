Denver Emergency Officials Offer Condolences After Recent Training

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Emergency Management officials are offering their condolences and prayers to the victims in Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
The officials say they just trained just two weeks ago for a similar event, if one should ever happen in Denver.
Ryan Broughton, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management says they prepare a safety plan months before big concert and sporting events.
“We work very closely with our police fire and emergency medical services partners to practice how we deal with casualties of any type,” Broughton told CBS4 news partners at NewsRadioKOA.
“For example every police officer and every firefighter is trained in tactical casualty care … with a bleeding control kit … so they could respond to an incident here in Denver.”
Broughton said this is something they prepare for actively just like they prepare for snow storm and terrorism attacks.