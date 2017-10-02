LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Denver Emergency Officials Offer Condolences After Recent Training

Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Attack, Mass Shooting, Office of Emergency Management, Ryan Broughton

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Emergency Management officials are offering their condolences and prayers to the victims in Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

The officials say they just trained just two weeks ago for a similar event, if one should ever happen in Denver.

gettyimages 856647322 Denver Emergency Officials Offer Condolences After Recent Training

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017.
The gunman who opened fire on concertgoers from 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, when a police SWAT team burst in, authorities said Monday.They said at least eight weapons, including a number of long rifles, were found in the room from where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock rained automatic fire into thousands of terrified people attending a country music concert across the street.”We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
/ AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Ryan Broughton, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management says they prepare a safety plan months before big concert and sporting events.

“We work very closely with our police fire and emergency medical services partners to practice how we deal with casualties of any type,” Broughton told CBS4 news partners at NewsRadioKOA.

“For example every police officer and every firefighter is trained in tactical casualty care … with a bleeding control kit … so they could respond to an incident here in Denver.”

Broughton said this is something they prepare for actively just like they prepare for snow storm and terrorism attacks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch