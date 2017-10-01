In Broncos Game, Tony Romo The Play Predictor

DENVER (CBS4) – The NFL Twitter account poked a little fun at CBS football commentator Tony Romo during the Broncos game.
Romo, who is covering the game with Jim Nantz, is tasked with predicting and commenting on the plays. Throughout the game against the Raiders, he’s done it quite successfully.
At least once, anyway, as the NFL pointed out, with Nantz teasing him for stealing signs.
The fourth and four roll out throw away play was an obvious one to burn time at the end of the half.
Romo retired from the game and took over as an analyst for fellow quarterback Phil Simms after his 10-year career as a starter with the Dallas Cowboys.