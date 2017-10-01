Latest Forecast: October Starting with Snow And Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Hello October! Our new month is wasting no time in producing a big weather change over Colorado. A huge low pressure trough is overtaking the western half of the nation and will be blowing in a cold front through the area Sunday night into Monday morning.

This front will be a big snow maker for the northern mountains of the state. With a variety of Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories and Watches in place for Sunday afternoon thru Monday.

Some areas near the Flattops, Elkhead and Park mountains could see 10 to 20 inches of snow by Monday afternoon!

Ahead of the front there may be a few thunderstorms over the eastern plains including the Denver metro area. There is a marginal to slight chance some of the late day storms could be severe just east of DIA out into Nebraska and Kansas.

Behind the cold front temperatures will be cooling down dramatically across the region with highs in the 50s and 60s returning the Denver metro area in the week ahead. Along with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.