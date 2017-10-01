ROCKIES ARE IN: Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since '09 (Full Story)

C.J. Anderson Reaches Mark Not Seen Since Terrell Davis

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back C.J. Anderson hit an important team milestone in Sunday’s game.

Since Terrell Davis did it from 1995 to 1998, Anderson is the first Bronco running back to rush for 300 or more yards in four consecutive seasons.

Anderson needed 65 yards going into the game against the Oakland Raiders, and got it in the 3rd quarter on a 40-yard run.

gettyimages 856374800 C.J. Anderson Reaches Mark Not Seen Since Terrell Davis

Running back C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos rushes against the Oakland Raiders (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the game, Anderson had career 2,279 yards in five season for the Broncos since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of California in 2013

That’s good for 12th all-time with the Broncos.

terrell davis C.J. Anderson Reaches Mark Not Seen Since Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis (credit: CBS)

Ahead of Anderson for all-time rushing yards with the Broncos are Terrell Davis (7,607), Floyd Little (6,323), Sammy Winder (5,427), Otis Armstrong (4,453), and Mike Anderson (3,822).

