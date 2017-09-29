Trump Kids’ Ski Vacation In Aspen: $300,000+ In Security Costs

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The annual ski vacation in Aspen taken by President Donald Trump’s children and their families, left taxpayers on the hook for security costs totaling at least $330,000.

According to CBS News, records obtained by the Freedom of Information Act request show the Department of Homeland Security spent $329,561 for the week-long vacation. Housing costs were $195,700 at hotels across town.

The Secret Service also spent $26,000 on rental vehicles. Equipment costs were close to $22,000 — to accompany the family on the slopes, the Secret Service had to buy lift tickets and rent skis and boots. They also rented bikes and bought other unidentified items at outfitting supplier REI and Backcountry.com.

Pictures posted on Instagram show Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner – both senior advisers to the president — along with Eric and Lara Trump atop Aspen Mountain. Eric Trump and his wife also brought along their two dogs.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took daughters Malia and Sasha on ski trips to Aspen during Pres. Barack Obama’s eight years in office. According to records obtained by Judicial Watch, Secret Service costs for their trip last February were around $166,000 and in 2015, $65,000.