Driver Strikes Police Chief’s Car, Then Gets In Another Wreck

DENVER (CBS4) – A driver who was involved in a serious crash early Friday morning struck the vehicle of the Denver police chief moments before in a less serious crash.
Denver Police Chief Robert White is getting checked out at the hospital but wasn’t badly injured.
The driver hit White’s car while White was heading to the gym and then took off. Moments later that hit-and-run suspect, who was driving a minivan, got into a crash at East 16th Avenue and Yosemite Street.
White, who had followed the driver, got out after seeing the serious crash and tried to help the people involved.
“After Chief White got struck, he continued north for a little bit, made a U-turn, came back around to try to get some identifying information off this vehicle. As he proceeds eastbound on 16th, he sees the crash — he witnesses the crash,” Lt. Robert Rock said.
Two people were rushed to the hospital. One, the minivan driver, was described as being in critical condition. The other person was in serious condition.
Police said they are working with the district attorney’s office to determine what charges the driver might face.