COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 6 & 10 (Watch Preview)

Immigration Agents Arrest 63 In Denver In National Sweep

Filed Under: Ice, Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

DENVER (AP) — Federal immigration officials say they arrested 63 people in the Denver area this week as part of a national sweep in cities it says block immigration agents from doing their jobs.

immigration and customs enforcement Immigration Agents Arrest 63 In Denver In National Sweep

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (credit: CBS)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a total of 498 people across the country in a four-day operation that ended Wednesday, targeting people in the country illegally with criminal histories. It says 54 of those arrested in the Denver area were criminals.

ICE says the operation was focused on cities where its agents aren’t allowed to interview jail inmates and where authorities won’t hold inmates slated for release until immigration agents can pick them up.

Denver recently barred immigration agents from interviewing inmates without a warrant although it does notify ICE about inmate releases.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch