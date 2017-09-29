COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 6 & 10 (Watch Preview)

Gov. Hickenlooper Rolls Up Sleeve For Flu Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne rolled up their sleeves to get their annual flu shots.

It’s all part of the Fight Flu Colorado campaign.

Twenty people in Colorado have been hospitalized with the flu since August, that’s twice the normal number of cases for this time of year.

“It looks like this flu season could be more virulent, stronger. The flu could make people sicker and it looks like it’s going to be, spread more rapidly sooner

