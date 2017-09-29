Gov. Hickenlooper Rolls Up Sleeve For Flu Shot

Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: A Healthy Broncos Team Will Face An Equally Healthy Raiders Squad In AFC West ShowdownThe Oakland Raiders (2-1) will be playing a healthy Denver Broncos (2-1) when these two teams meet up for the 116th time. The Raiders are also healthy and only listing three players. This rivalry has a lot of history in the AFC West as both teams try to rebound from tough losses in week 3. The Broncos' secondary may catch a break this week while the Raiders try to win one on the road.