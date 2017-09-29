COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 6 & 10 (Watch Preview)

Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

Price’s partial repayment and public regrets couldn’t save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president’s Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

gettyimages 855232536 Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump had said he was “not happy” with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer’s dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump’s agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members’ travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

