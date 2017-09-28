Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Flag Protests, Julie Schrock, Max Donahue, National Anthem

By Dominic Garcia

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos players will stand together at the team’s upcoming game against the Oakland Raiders, head coach Vance Joseph said on Thursday.

The announcement came after 32 Broncos players kneeled during the National Anthem last Sunday as part of a nationwide protest against inequality.

img 2009 Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

(credit: CBS)

Players who took a knee during the Star Spangled Banner in New York before the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday had some longtime fans expressing strong reaction.

Julie Schrock lost her son Max Donahue seven years ago in Afghanistan, a marine killed by an IED.

national anthem gold star parents 10pkg frame 1286 Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

Max Donahue (credit: CBS)

“I want the National Anthem and American flag in presentations to be respected and honored,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

“That flag was at Iwo Jima and 9/11 and on my son’s casket. That’s what was handed to me, that flag has a meaning that should be honored and respected,” said Schrock.

national anthem gold star parents 10pkg frame 1608 Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

(credit: CBS)

For her those moments have shaped the way she sees the flag. Every Sunday her family gathers to watch the Broncos, but she’s not sure she’ll be cheering them on this weekend.

national anthem gold star parents 10pkg frame 2369 Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

Julie Schrock (credit: CBS)

For her, those moments have shaped the way she sees the flag.

national anthem gold star parents 10pkg frame 1703 Gold Star Mother Is Fed Up With Anthem Protests

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Thursday, the Broncos released a statement on Twitter saying the silent protest was in no way a protest of the military, the American flag, or those who keep us safe. The statement went on to say that inequalities still exist, and “we have work to do in all forms of social justice.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch