One Of Denver’s First African-American Teachers Celebrates 105th Birthday

DENVER (CBS4) – She’s nearly 105, but Marie Greenwood is still passionate about helping Denver students.
Greenwood was one of the first African-American teachers in Denver. She started her career in 1935 at Whittier Elementary School.
On Wednesday, district officials in Denver Public Schools threw her an early birthday party and celebrated the Each One, Teach One program at the school that is now named after her — Marie L. Greenwood Academy in northeast Denver.
“I am so proud of that name, every time I come here I take a good look at the name of my school,” Greenwood said.
Each One, Teach One aims to improve early literacy by building vocabulary through hands-on community projects.
During the celebration, Greenwood shared advice for teachers today.
“To begin with, if you want to be a teacher you better like chidren. And remember that every child can learn something, no matter what,” she said.
Greenwood is still active in Denver Public Schools.