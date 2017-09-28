Broncos Players: ‘Starting Sunday We’ll Be Standing Together’

DENVER (CBS4) – “Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together.”
That’s the word from the Denver Broncos players, who announced early Thursday afternoon they will be standing up during the national anthem on Sunday before their game against the Raiders.
A message from our players: https://t.co/eQs3z7OcqV—
Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2017
A lengthy statement from the players titled “A Message From Our Players” released by the team states that the large number of players who kneeled during the anthem in Buffalo last Sunday reflected “an emotional time for everyone.” The players say their actions “were in no way a protest of the military, the flag or those who keep us safe.”