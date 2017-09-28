COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Broncos Players: ‘Starting Sunday We’ll Be Standing Together’

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, National Anthem, NFL Players

DENVER (CBS4) – “Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together.”

That’s the word from the Denver Broncos players, who announced early Thursday afternoon they will be standing up during the national anthem on Sunday before their game against the Raiders.

A lengthy statement from the players titled “A Message From Our Players” released by the team states that the large number of players who kneeled during the anthem in Buffalo last Sunday reflected “an emotional time for everyone.” The players say their actions “were in no way a protest of the military, the flag or those who keep us safe.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch