Colorado Lawmakers React To Tax Reform Plan

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Senator Cory Gardner says he can support a massive Republican plan to cut taxes and simplify the tax code.
“What we need to do is jump start this economy… to put a massive boost into economic vitality in this country, and tax reform, tax relief is one of the best ways to do that,” says Gardner.
President Trump unveiled the plan from Indiana and wants it passed by the end of the year.
Colorado’s Democrat Senator Michael Bennet says the plan’s “intent to lower corporate rates, create a huge new loophole, and repeal the estate tax can only mean two things: Slashing taxes dramatically for the wealthy and increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars.”
“The math simply does not add up,” says Bennet.