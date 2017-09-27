Latest Forecast: Rain & Snow To Increase From The South Tonight

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A slow moving storm over Arizona will pump a lot of moisture into Colorado over the next 48 hours as it lifts north into Utah.
For the lower elevations it will be a chilly rain with snow in the mountains.
The central and southern mountains could see up to 8 inches fall above 10,000 feet between tonight and tomorrow morning.
We will see a gradual clearing trend settle into the state starting Friday with a nice weekend ahead for Denver and the lower elevations.
But our mountains might still have occasional rain and snow showers throughout the weekend.
