Latest Forecast: Rain & Snow To Increase From The South Tonight

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow moving storm over Arizona will pump a lot of moisture into Colorado over the next 48 hours as it lifts north into Utah.

For the lower elevations it will be a chilly rain with snow in the mountains.

The central and southern mountains could see up to 8 inches fall above 10,000 feet between tonight and tomorrow morning.

We will see a gradual clearing trend settle into the state starting Friday with a nice weekend ahead for Denver and the lower elevations.

But our mountains might still have occasional rain and snow showers throughout the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

