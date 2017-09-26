Amazon Taking New Step To Deter Porch Pirates

By Kelly Werthmann

(CBS4) – Porch pirates are a growing problem and its prompted some homeowners to install security cameras in an effort to protect their packages. A popular company is taking things a step further by providing a photo the moment the item is delivered, which could prove especially helpful for one Colorado county.

“There’s been a definite increase in porch piracy,” Douglas County Deputy Jason Blanchard said.

Over the weekend a woman was caught on camera stealing a package from a front doorstep in Highlands Ranch.

Deputy Blanchard told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann home security cameras tend to capture clear images, but authorities still need help identifying thieves.

To help battle the issue, Amazon is rolling out a new program called AMZL Photo on Delivery. After dropping off a package, an Amazon delivery person snaps a photo showing the item on the recipient’s property. The customer then gets an email with the photo, confirming the delivery.

“There are a lot of technological advances that are happening,” Blanchard said. “There are companies that provide a service that allow you to see what’s happening on your porch and when.”

Even with confirmation photos and emails as well as home surveillance cameras, authorities recommend asking a trustworthy neighbor who will be home to pick up packages.

“If that delivery is coming in make sure you’re tracking that package,” Blanchard said.

Amazon customers can opt out of the Photo on Delivery program, but a company spokesperson tells CBS4 its been well-received so far. For more information, visit a special page of Amazon.com.

