S.C. Restaurant Bans NFL Games Until Protests End

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina restaurant says it won’t show NFL games on its televisions until all players stand for the national anthem.

David McCraw of the Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House in Greenville said Sunday he would no longer show NFL games after players began kneeling during the anthem.

McCraw said he would show games again once all players pay respect to the American flag and the country.

His action came days after President Donald Trump said last week that any NFL players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. That prompted more players to kneel during Sunday’s games. Other players stood and locked arms with teammates or stayed in the locker room until after the anthem was played.

  1. Henry Aragon says:
    September 26, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Making a statement, SAD, will only lose business for your establishment, WAKE UP America,protests are a right Follow Trump to the eternal dark hole!

