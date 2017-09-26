Miniature Horses Make New Home In Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Sixteen miniature horses are in the care of the Dumb Friends League’s Equine Center in Colorado.
The horses came from a Houston animal shelter after they were rescued during an animal cruelty case.
The horses are in need of special care after being found in poor condition. Most of them are underweight.
“They’re going to have grass and hay in front of them 24 hours, seven days a week, and that will help to rejuvenate that system and get them started and get then healthy,” said Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center Director Garret Leonard.
When the horses are at a healthy weight and socialized, they will be available for adoption. That should be in about 45 days.