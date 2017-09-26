Neighborhood In The Highlands Gets Historic District Status

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver neighborhood was granted historic district status in a decision many in the city’s Highlands area have been fighting for.
The Denver City Council voted early Tuesday morning after hours of public comment to establish Packard Hill as a historic district. That’s between Lowell Boulevard and Osceola Street and 32nd Avenue to 35th Avenue.
The council’s vote was 8-5 in favor, with supporters saying the proposal met the requirements — which were that it must have important ties to the area’s culture, history and geography.
Supporters say it protects the history and culture of the community, but opponents are upset that the designation makes it more difficult for homeowners to modify or remodel the outsides of their homes.
There are nearly 175 homes in the neighborhood.