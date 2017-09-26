Neighborhood In The Highlands Gets Historic District Status

Filed Under: Denver City Council, Highlands, Historic District, Packard Hill

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver neighborhood was granted historic district status in a decision many in the city’s Highlands area have been fighting for.

The Denver City Council voted early Tuesday morning after hours of public comment to establish Packard Hill as a historic district. That’s between Lowell Boulevard and Osceola Street and 32nd Avenue to 35th Avenue.

map1 Neighborhood In The Highlands Gets Historic District Status

The council’s vote was 8-5 in favor, with supporters saying the proposal met the requirements — which were that it must have important ties to the area’s culture, history and geography.

Supporters say it protects the history and culture of the community, but opponents are upset that the designation makes it more difficult for homeowners to modify or remodel the outsides of their homes.

There are nearly 175 homes in the neighborhood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch