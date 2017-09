With Temperature Drop, Coloradans Reminded About Carbon Monoxide Detectors As people in Colorado begin firing up their home heating systems, it's important to make sure that carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly.

How Teens Are Helping Other Teens With Suicide PreventionIt took two suicide attempts before a Colorado Springs teen found a reason to live and began to wonder, 'What if teens hold the answer to the youth suicide problem in Colorado?' But it was a long road before that question led to a much bigger purpose for Macy Rae Klein.